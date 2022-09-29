Richy Werenski putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Richy Werenski hit his 90 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Werenski's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Werenski hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.