Quade Cummins shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Quade Cummins hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Cummins's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.

Cummins got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cummins had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cummins's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 2 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Cummins got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Cummins chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Cummins went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.