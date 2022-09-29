Philip Knowles shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Philip Knowles hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Knowles suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knowles at 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 2 over for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Knowles chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 2 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Knowles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knowles to 3 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Knowles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to 2 over for the round.