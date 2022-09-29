Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.