Paul Haley II shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Paul Haley II hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Haley II suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haley II at 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Haley II chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Haley II had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haley II to 1 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Haley II hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to even-par for the round.