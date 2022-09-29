Patton Kizzire shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 2 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Kizzire hit his 136 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.