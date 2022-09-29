Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Rodgers's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Rodgers's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.