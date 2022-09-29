6-over 78 by Nico Echavarria in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nico Echavarria hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Echavarria hit an approach shot from 138 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 5 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 6 over for the round.

Echavarria tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Echavarria to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Echavarria's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 6 over for the round.