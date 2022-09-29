Nick Watney putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Nick Watney got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Watney hit his 105 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.