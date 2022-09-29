Nick Taylor shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 4 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.