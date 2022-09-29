Nick Hardy comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nick Hardy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Nick Hardy's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hardy hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hardy hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hardy hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.