Nicholas Lindheim shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nicholas Lindheim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Lindheim had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lindheim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lindheim's 132 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lindheim to 2 under for the round.

Lindheim tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lindheim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Lindheim hit his 150 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lindheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lindheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lindheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lindheim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lindheim to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lindheim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lindheim to 1 over for the round.