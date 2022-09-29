Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Lashley hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Lashley chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.