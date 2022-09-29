-
-
MJ Daffue shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 29, 2022
-
Shot of the Day
Pair of aces combine for Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu and MJ Daffue both made a hole-in-one at the 181-yard par-3 4th hole.
MJ Daffue hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Daffue had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Daffue's 71 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Daffue had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 2 under for the round.
-
-