MJ Daffue shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

MJ Daffue hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Daffue had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Daffue's 71 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Daffue had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 2 under for the round.