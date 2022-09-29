Michael Thompson shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

Thompson his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 3 over for the round.