Michael Kim shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Michael Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kim's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kim's his second shot went 32 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.