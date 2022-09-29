Michael Gligic finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

At the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gligic's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

At the sixth, 482-yard par-4, Gligic hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic's tee shot went 226 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.