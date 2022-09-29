  • Michael Gligic finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic sinks a 29-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Sanderson Farms

