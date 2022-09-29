Max McGreevy putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Max McGreevy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Max McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 59-foot putt saving par. This put McGreevy at 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McGreevy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.