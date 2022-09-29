Strong putting brings Matti Schmid an even-par round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Matti Schmid hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Matti Schmid's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Schmid hit his 256 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schmid to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Schmid had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 1 over for the round.

Schmid got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schmid had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Schmid had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to even-par for the round.