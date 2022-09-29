Matthias Schwab shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Schwab had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Schwab had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schwab to 4 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Schwab hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 over for the round.