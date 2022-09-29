Matthew NeSmith finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, NeSmith hit his 132 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, NeSmith's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.