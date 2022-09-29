Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Trainer's tee shot went 156 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Trainer hit an approach shot from 272 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Trainer's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.