Martin Laird shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Laird hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Laird's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Laird hit his 110 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Laird hit his tee shot 320 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.