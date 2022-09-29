Mark Hubbard shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hubbard's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hubbard's 201 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hubbard's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Hubbard hit his 125 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.