Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hughes hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.