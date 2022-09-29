Luke List putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

At the par-5 third, Luke List chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Luke List to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, List chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.