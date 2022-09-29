Lee Hodges shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lee Hodges hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Hodges hit his 277 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hodges's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.