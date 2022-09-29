Kyle Westmoreland comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kyle Westmoreland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Kyle Westmoreland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kyle Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to even for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to even-par for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Westmoreland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

Westmoreland hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.