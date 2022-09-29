Kramer Hickok putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Kramer Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kramer Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hickok went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Hickok had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.