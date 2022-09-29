Kevin Yu shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Yu hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Yu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Yu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Yu at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Yu's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Yu had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Yu to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Yu's 206 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 5 under for the round.