  • Kevin Yu shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Yu holes 11-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.