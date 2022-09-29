Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-5 11th, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Tway chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.