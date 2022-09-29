Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.