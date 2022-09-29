Kevin Roy shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Roy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Roy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 third, Roy chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Roy to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Roy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 4 under for the round.