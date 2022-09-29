Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a 290 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Bradley hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 under for the round.