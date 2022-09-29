Justin Suh shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Justin Suh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Suh's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Suh got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Suh to 1 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Suh's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 6 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Suh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Suh to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Suh hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Suh had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 4 over for the round.