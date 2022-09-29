Justin Lower shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Lower had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lower chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 3 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 under for the round.