Justin Lower shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Lower goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Lower had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lower chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 3 under for the round.
Lower got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 under for the round.
