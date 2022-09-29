Joseph Bramlett comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Joseph Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Bramlett's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.