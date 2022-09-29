John Huh finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, John Huh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Huh's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 third, Huh chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

Huh tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to even for the round.