  • Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen dials in approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.