Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Dahmen hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dahmen's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.