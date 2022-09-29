Jimmy Walker shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

Walker got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Walker's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Walker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

Walker tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Walker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 4 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Walker hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.