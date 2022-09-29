Jim Herman shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Herman hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Herman's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Herman's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.