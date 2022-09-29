Jason Dufner shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Dufner had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Dufner's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Dufner hit his 123 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

Dufner tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 5 over for the round.