  • Jackson Suber shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • Prior to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, former Ole Miss Rebel Jackson Suber talks about making his professional debut on the PGA TOUR at the Country Club of Jackson. Suber missed the cut in the 2022 Valspar Championship as an amateur.
    Jackson Suber on making first professional PGA TOUR start at Sanderson Farms

