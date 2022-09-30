Jackson Suber shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Jackson Suber hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Suber hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Suber to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Suber's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Suber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suber to 3 over for the round.

Suber tee shot went 138 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Suber to 4 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Suber chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suber to 3 over for the round.

Suber got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suber to 4 over for the round.