J.T. Poston shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Poston got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 2 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Poston's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.