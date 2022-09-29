Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Norlander's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Norlander hit his 125 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Norlander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Norlander chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander's tee shot went 162 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.