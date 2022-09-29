Hayden Buckley putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-5 fifth, Hayden Buckley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.