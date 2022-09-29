Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Higgs's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Higgs's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.