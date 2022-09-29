Harry Hall shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harry Hall hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hall's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Hall chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hall's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Hall chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.

Hall got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hall to 3 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hall hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hall chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hall to 3 over for the round.