Harrison Endycott shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Harrison Endycott hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Endycott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Endycott hit his 85 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Endycott to even for the round.

Endycott got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Endycott to 3 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Endycott hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Endycott had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 over for the round.