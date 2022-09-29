Harris English shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Harris English hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, English hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, English's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, English had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, English's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, English got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved English to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, English hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 4 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, English's tee shot went 231 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, English had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, English's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 over for the round.